Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBIO. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CBIO opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.