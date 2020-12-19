Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $712,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,603.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,842 shares of company stock worth $23,056,217 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 543,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,753. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

