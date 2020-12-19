Caspian (CSP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $113.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00396697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.02497777 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

