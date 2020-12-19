Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CASA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $547.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Casa Systems by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 43.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

