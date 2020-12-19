Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 239,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
