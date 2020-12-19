Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 239,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

