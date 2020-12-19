Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 300 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,971.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CVNA opened at $266.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $277.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Carvana by 53.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

