Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.96. 225,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 79,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 225.9% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 65.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.