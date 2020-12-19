Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 6.3%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.81. 1,403,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 540,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

