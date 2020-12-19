Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of CSII opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after purchasing an additional 630,329 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after buying an additional 137,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

