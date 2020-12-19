Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STND. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 207.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Standard AVB Financial in the second quarter worth $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Standard AVB Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial by 186.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STND opened at $32.85 on Friday. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

