Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 938 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

