Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

