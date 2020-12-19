Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NYSE GRA opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.95 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.