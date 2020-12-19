Captrust Financial Advisors Has $271,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 60.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.26 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,305.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

