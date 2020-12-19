Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 239 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Grid were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Grid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid by 7.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Grid stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.