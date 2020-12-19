Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,270 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BEPC opened at $52.35 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

