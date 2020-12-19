Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,287 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,081,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,888.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV opened at $156.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average of $164.41. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $129.82 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

