Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.