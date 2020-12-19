CanYaCoin (CAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDAX. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,265.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.61 or 0.02504221 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

