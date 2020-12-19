Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Canon stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 346,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 1,030,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 826,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

