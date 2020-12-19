CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.15. 185,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 80,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

CannaGrow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

