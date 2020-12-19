Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total value of C$155,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,363,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,394,810.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.96 per share, with a total value of C$20,959.10.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.86. 10,370,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,380. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.45 billion and a PE ratio of -62.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.8491848 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

