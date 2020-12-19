Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total transaction of C$156,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,373,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,227,537.74.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total transaction of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total transaction of C$83,610.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,959.10.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.45 billion and a PE ratio of -62.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.8491848 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

