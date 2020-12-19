Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell purchased 795 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

CM stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$111.98. 6,514,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,609. The stock has a market cap of C$50.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.