Canaccord Genuity Increases Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Price Target to $2.75

Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.00% from the company’s current price.

ELEMF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Elemental Royalties has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

