Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to $1.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.20 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

