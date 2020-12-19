Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.48. Canaan shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 70,792 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 199,517 shares during the last quarter.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

