Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.48. Canaan shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 70,792 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.
Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.
About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
