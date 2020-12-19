Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

CPT stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 864,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,654. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

