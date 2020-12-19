Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

CALA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 767,571 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 503,754 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

