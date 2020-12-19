California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

