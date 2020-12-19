California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CoreLogic by 372.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

