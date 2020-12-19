California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $116.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

