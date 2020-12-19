California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.70 Million Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Erie Indemnity worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

ERIE opened at $247.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $249.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.85.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

