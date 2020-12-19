California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Primerica worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica stock opened at $135.79 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

