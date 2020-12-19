California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RealPage were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 16.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 178,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 112.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 48.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RP stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

