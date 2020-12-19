California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,200 Shares of Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Quantum worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quantum by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $6.47 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $116,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

