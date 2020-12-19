California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 180,000 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 90.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

SCYX opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.55.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

