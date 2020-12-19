California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

