California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $299,000 Investment in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 219,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

