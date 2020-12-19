California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $106,000 in Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $120,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,072,000 in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crexendo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

CXDO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a PE ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

