Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 101,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 84,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 10.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 558.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

