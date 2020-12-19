CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.92. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 67,854 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CAIXY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.