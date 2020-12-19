Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) to Issue GBX 32 Dividend

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £977.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.04. Cairn Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

CNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

