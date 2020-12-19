Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 636,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 108.3% during the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

