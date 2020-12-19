Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Cactus stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

