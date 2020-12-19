BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $932,656 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

