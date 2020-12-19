Burney Co. Takes $202,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.