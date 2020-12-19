Burney Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Burney Co. reduced its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 488.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 142.7% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.35.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

