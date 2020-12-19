Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,992,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,070,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.