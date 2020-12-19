Burney Co. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $272.55 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.39.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.